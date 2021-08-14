Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.