Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

