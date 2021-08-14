Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $580.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.