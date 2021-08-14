Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
