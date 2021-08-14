Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get Arko alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.