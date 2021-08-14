ichi.farm Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

