National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $53.98 on Friday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $9,035,138. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 461.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $34,188,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

