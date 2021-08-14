Renasant Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.