Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PTMN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 271,450 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

