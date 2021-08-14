Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $623.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $492,547 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

