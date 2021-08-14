Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PFMT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,367,909.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.