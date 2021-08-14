NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.00 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.