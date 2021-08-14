Myriad (XMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,544.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Myriad has a market cap of $8.24 million and $9,544.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,793,479,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.