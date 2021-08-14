The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

