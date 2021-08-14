HUNT Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.40 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and $18.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

