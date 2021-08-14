Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.47). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

