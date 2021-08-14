Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.