Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
