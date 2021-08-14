Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VRNA stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

