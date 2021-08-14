Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.