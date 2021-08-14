Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

