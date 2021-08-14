VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $60.34. Approximately 23,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 32,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75.

