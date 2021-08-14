Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Shares Down 5.5%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

