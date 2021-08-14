Bank of Hawaii Takes $2.05 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,862 shares of company stock worth $19,654,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

