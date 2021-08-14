Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $315.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

