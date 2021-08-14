Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $131.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

