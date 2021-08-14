Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 280 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $540.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.