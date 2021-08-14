Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,229 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 84.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,738,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna stock opened at $389.78 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

