Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $234,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

