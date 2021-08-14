CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Down 0.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 59,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 284,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCRF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

