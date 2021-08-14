boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Trading Down 0.3%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHHOF. Investec downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

