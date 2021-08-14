AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ABCL stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91.
ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
