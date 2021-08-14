AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.