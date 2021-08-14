Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.80 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

