Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

