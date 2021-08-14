Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,930 ($38.28). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,899 ($37.88), with a volume of 309,647 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,980.23. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.