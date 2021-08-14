Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector peform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.83.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

