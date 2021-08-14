CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $171.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,735,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

