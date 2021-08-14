Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 1,100.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $19.40 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

