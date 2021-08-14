BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

BLSFY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

