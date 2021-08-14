Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Decreases By 97.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

