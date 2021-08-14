Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Decreases By 97.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.