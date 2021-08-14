Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 1,267.4% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.7 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

