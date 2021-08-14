Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.