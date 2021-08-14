Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $329,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,202. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

