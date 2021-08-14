Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.29 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

