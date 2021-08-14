Beacon Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 7.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $209,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.78. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

