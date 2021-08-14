Beacon Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $416.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $417.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

