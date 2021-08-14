Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Bank of Hawaii’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,288 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $61,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.