Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTZ. lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.79.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.77 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

