Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.81.

NYSE LSI opened at $119.98 on Friday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

