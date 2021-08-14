Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $34,138,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.