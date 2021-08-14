Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.