Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

